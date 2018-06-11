Josh Holden: Joining coaching ranks
Holden set to become coach for EVZ Academy and bringing an end to his on-ice career.
After splitting time between the AHL and NHL with the Maple Leafs organization in 2003-04, Holden spent the next 14 years playing in Switzerland -- primarily with Zug EV. In his 60 NHL outings, the center tallied five goals and nine helpers.
