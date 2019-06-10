Jooris agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Swiss club Lausanne on Friday.

Jooris was unable to crack the Maple Leafs' lineup this season, instead logging 74 games in the minors, in which he tallied just 15 points. It will be the first taste of European hockey for the 28-year-old and likely marks the end of his time in North America. The Ontario native registered 23 goals and 32 assists in 213 NHL appearances for Calgary, New York, Carolina and Pittsburgh.