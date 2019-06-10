Josh Jooris: Lands three-year deal
Jooris agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Swiss club Lausanne on Friday.
Jooris was unable to crack the Maple Leafs' lineup this season, instead logging 74 games in the minors, in which he tallied just 15 points. It will be the first taste of European hockey for the 28-year-old and likely marks the end of his time in North America. The Ontario native registered 23 goals and 32 assists in 213 NHL appearances for Calgary, New York, Carolina and Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...