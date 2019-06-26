Josh Wesley: Set to become free agent
Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Wesley was not extended a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Wesley will thus become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The 23-year-old bounced between the AHL and ECHL last year, so he'll likely be looking for an AHL-only deal with a new organization.
