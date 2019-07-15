Lammikko penned a one-year contract with Finnish club Karpat on Friday.

Lammikko was given a qualifying offer by the Panthers, but it appears the 23-year-old would rather head overseas. Considering the winger splayed in 40 games for the Panthers last season, in which he notched six assists, six PIM and 39 shots, it's a little surprising to see him not try to force his way into the 23-man roster. Lammikko could still return to the NHL after his year in Finland.