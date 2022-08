Lammikko signed a one-year contract with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League.

Lammikko appeared in a career-high 75 games with the Canucks last season, registering 15 points, 93 hits and 67 shots on goal. The 26-year-old Finn will again to Europe for the second time since his NHL debut in 2018-19. Considering he's still in his prime, it's possible he could earn another deal in the NHL down the line.