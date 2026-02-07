Lammikko will fulfill his contract with ZSC Lions of the Swiss National Laegue, according to zcslions.ch on Saturday.

Lammikko was placed on unconditional waivers by the Devils on Thursday and passed through waivers Friday, allowing him to rejoin Zurich, where he played for the last three seasons, before joining New Jersey this season. His original contract runs through the 2027-28 season with Zurich, where he tallied 13 goals and 25 assists in 48 regular-season games in 2024-25.