Lammikko didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Canucks, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Lammikko was a regular in Vancouver's lineup in 2021-22, tallying seven goals and 15 points while averaging 12:16 of ice time through 75 contests. The 26-year-old Finn should be able to snag a short-term deal with a different NHL organization to continue to serve as a bottom-six option in 2022-23.