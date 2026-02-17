Junca gave up three goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Antoine Keller to begin the second period of France's 5-1 loss to Germany in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.

The French team was simply out-classed by a German team led by Leon Draisaitl, and neither netminder got much help while in the crease during the tournament. With his Olympics over, the 28-year-old Junca will resume his season with HK Dukla Trencin in the Slovak Extraliga.