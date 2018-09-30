Jussi Jokinen: Let go by Detroit

Jokinen was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Wings saw a number of veteran defenseman sustain injuries late in the preseason, and Jokinen was a no-brainer drop since the club has an array of proven scoring options available. Given his journeyman status, Jokinen should find another suitor before long.

More News
Our Latest Stories