Jussi Jokinen: Let go by Detroit
Jokinen was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Red Wings on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Wings saw a number of veteran defenseman sustain injuries late in the preseason, and Jokinen was a no-brainer drop since the club has an array of proven scoring options available. Given his journeyman status, Jokinen should find another suitor before long.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jussi Jokinen: Signs PTO with Detroit•
-
Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Plays musical chairs in 2017-18•
-
Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Loving life as an Orca•
-
Canucks' Jussi Jokinen: Brought in at deadline•
-
Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Put on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Jussi Jokinen: Notches first point with Columbus•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...