Jussi Jokinen: Signs overseas
Jokinen signed a contract with Oulun Karpat of the Finnish League for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
The 35-year-old had been playing in Switzerland before agreeing to return to Oulun Karpat, the team he played for during the lockout. It's safe to say at this point that Jokinen's days in the NHL are over.
