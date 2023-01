Olkinuora was placed on unconditional waivers by Detroit on Tuesday for contract termination, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Olkinuora posted a 6-8-0 record with a 3.75 GAA and an .868 save percentage in 15 games with AHL Grand Rapids this season. The 32-year-old netminder had three superb years in the KHL prior to signing a one-year deal with the Red Wings last June.