Auger was not extended a qualifying offer from the Kings on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, he'll become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Auger made his NHL debut with the Kings this past season, but the winger only managed 11 goals and 14 assists against a minus-13 rating for AHL Ontario that same year. Despite being 6-foot-6, 232 pounds, he's not as big a masher as Los Angeles had hoped, so he'll try to latch on with another team this summer.