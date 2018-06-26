Justin Auger: Let go by Kings
Auger was not extended a qualifying offer from the Kings on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, he'll become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
Auger made his NHL debut with the Kings this past season, but the winger only managed 11 goals and 14 assists against a minus-13 rating for AHL Ontario that same year. Despite being 6-foot-6, 232 pounds, he's not as big a masher as Los Angeles had hoped, so he'll try to latch on with another team this summer.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...