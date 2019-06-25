Justin Bailey: Let go by Philadelphia
The Flyers will not send Bailey a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Bailey only managed to tally one assist in 11 appearances with Philadelphia this campaign, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. He'll hope to get another opportunity with a new organization in 2019-20, but he may need to settle for a two-day deal in order to make it happen.
