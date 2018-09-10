Justin Brazeau: Headed for Sharks' camp
Brazeau will be in attendance for Sharks' training camp.
Brazeau is no longer eligible to play in juniors, so he will be looking to make an impact at camp in the hopes of secure an AHL contract with the Barracuda. The winger is unlikely to be playing in the NHL in the near future.
