Falk signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Friday.

The Senators are dealing with multiple injuries at defense right now, so Falk may be tasked with joining the team and immediately drawing into the lineup if Max Lajoie (undisclosed) is unable to go Saturday against San Jose. The 30-year-old blueliner appeared in 46 games with the Sabres last season, notching just two points over that span.