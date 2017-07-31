Justin Fontaine: Heading to KHL
Fontaine signed a one-year deal with Dynamo Minsk (KHL) on Monday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Fontaine was unable to crack the lineup with either the Rangers or the Oilers last year -- instead spending the entire campaign down in the minors. While in the AHL, the University of Minnesota - Duluth product tallied 41 points in 65 outings. The 29-year-old does have some NHL experience (197 games with the Wild) so a return to the league is not out of the question -- if he can put together a solid season in Russia.
