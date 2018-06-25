Hickman secured a one-year contract with Norwegian club Lillehammer on Monday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Hickman spent the 2017-18 campaign with AHL Providence, for which he tallied five goals and three helpers in 32 outings. The 24-year-old went undrafted coming out of the WHL and never earned a start for the Bruins after signing an entry-level deal with the club in 2015. At this point, it seems unlikely the winger will end up play in the NHL and figures to close out his career abroad.