Scott was released from Columbus' training camp roster, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
After he didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Jackets in October, the writing was on the wall for Scott's future with the organization. The 25-year-old, who scored 38 goals and 80 points in 242 AHL games over the last four seasons, may need to head overseas if he wants to continue his career.
More News
-
Justin Scott: Not given qualifying offer•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Scott: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Scott: Brought up by big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Scott: Re-signs with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Scott: Extended qualifying offer•
-
Blue Jackets' Justin Scott: Headed back to AHL•