Justin Selman: Hangs up skates
Selman has announced his retirement.
Selman went undrafted out of the University of Michigan, but he landed a two-year entry-level contract with the Blues in March of 2016. The left-shooting pivot failed to draw into any games at the top level and produced only four points over 24 games with the AHL's Wolves, therefore, it was no surprise that he wasn't tendered a qualifying offer from St. Louis.
