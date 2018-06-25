Selman won't receive a qualifying offer from the Blues, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After going undrafted, Selman inked a tryout contract with AHL Chicago for seven games in 2015-16. Afterwards, Selman signed a two-year contract with the Blues. It hasn't panned out, though, as Selman played 43 games in the ECHL and just 17 games of AHL hockey.