Williams will call it a career and hang up his skates, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Williams just completed his 19th NHL season, having logged 1264 games over the course of his career. Selected by the Flyers with the 28th overall pick in the 2000 NHL Draft, the 39-year-old winger spent time with four organizations, the longest of which was eight seasons with the Hurricanes over two separate stops. All told, the three-time Stanley Cup winner registered 320 goals and 477 assists, plus another 102 postseason points.