Williams is "still debating" whether to retire according to general manager Don Waddell, per Sara Civian of The Athletic.

The Hurricanes appear to be in no hurry for Williams to make his decision, though they likely want him in the fold for the start of training camp. The 37-year-old put up his second straight 50-plus point campaign last year and appeared in all 82 regular-season contests, which is a good indication he still has something left in the tank. If he does re-up with Carolina, the winger figures be back in a top-six role while continuing to providing top-end fantasy value.