Justin Williams: Won't start season with Hurricanes
Williams announced Monday that he will "step away from the game" and won't sign with Carolina ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
While it may sound like a retirement, and very well could be, both the team and player were clear that this should be considered a break. This leaves the door open for Williams to sign with the club prior to the trade deadline (Feb. 24) in order to be eligible for the postseason. If this does indeed mark the end of the road for Williams, he will retire having played in 1244 games for Philadelphia, Carolina, Los Angeles and Washington. Over the course of his 18-year career, the veteran racked up 312 goals and 474 assists while lifting Lord Stanley's cup three times.
