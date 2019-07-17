Ikonen secured a one-year contract from HV71 (Sweden) on Tuesday.

After one season in the minors with AHL Hershey, Ikonen was placed on unconditional waivers by the Capitals. The 24-year-old notched a mere four goals and 19 assists in 54 games with the Bears. Given his age, another look from an NHL club isn't impossible, but it seems doubtful at this point.