Valimaki signed a two-year contract with Utah on Saturday.

Per PuckPedia, the deal carries a $2 million cap hit. Valimaki took a step back on offense last season with 17 points over 68 contests, a year removed from a 34-point campaign. Part of the decrease can be explained by a reduced power-play role. Valimaki also improved from minus-10 in 2022-23 to plus-12 in 2023-24, showing improved defense. The 25-year-old is likely to fill a bottom-four role for Utah.