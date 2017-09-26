Jyrki Jokipakka: Dropped from PTO with Capitals

Jokipakka was released from his PTO with the Capitals on Tuesday.

Originally drafted by the Stars with a 2011 seventh-round pick, Jokipakka hasn't made much noise in the NHL since then. His numbers include a mere three goals and 25 helpers over 150 games between the Stars, Flames and Senators. Lauded for his hockey smarts from the back line, there's still a possibility that the Finn finds work elsewhere ahead of Opening Night; the regular season doesn't start for another week, and roster configurations remain fluid for plenty of teams.