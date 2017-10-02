Jyrki Jokipakka: Signs with KHL club

Jokipakka secured a one-year deal with KHL Sochi on Monday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Jokipakka attempted to earn an NHL contract in training camp with the Capitals, but was released from his PTO. The blueliner will head back to Europe -- this time in the KHL -- and will likely be hoping he can impress enough to get another look heading into the 2018-19 campaign.