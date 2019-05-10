Kaapo Kakko: Leads Finland to victory

Kakko registered two goals to help Finland knock off Canada in the opening game of the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

Kakko's talents were on full display, as the winger notched a stellar breakaway goal to kick off the scoring and then closed it out with an empty-net goal to secure the victory. The youngster is considered by many to be the presumptive No. 2 overall pick at the 2019 NHL Draft behind Jack Hughes, which means he will likely find himself playing in the Big Apple for the Rangers.