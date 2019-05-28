Kaapo Kakko: Skipping NHL Scouting Combine

Kakko has decided not to attend the 2019 NHL Scouting Combine.

Kakko's decision is sure to make some waves, but this is a non-issue. The talented Finn was brilliant in helping his home country to the gold medal at the recently completed World Championship and there is no reason for Kakko to fly across the pond to do a few fitness tests in Buffalo. The Devils and Rangers hold the first two selections in next month's 2019 NHL Entry Draft and Kakko will certainly meet with those two teams privately before the festivities begin on June 21. American center Jack Hughes remains the odds-on favorite to be the first-overall selection, so Kakko appears ticketed for Broadway.