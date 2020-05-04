Kaiden Guhle: Ranked highly ahead of NHL Draft

Guhle is listed as the eighth-ranked North American (and top WHL) skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The 18-year-old rearguard's numbers with WHL Prince Albert weren't all that spectacular in 2019-20, as his 40 points in 64 games were 19th among league defensemen. That said, Guhle's draft stock is based more on his defensive prowess and size. NHL-sized already at 6-foot-3 and just under 190 pounds, he's able to impose his will upon WHL competition, has a rocket of a shot from the point and is an above-average skater for his size. Guhle also has a bit of pedigree on his side in 22-year-old brother Brendan, who was selected in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft and suited up in 30 games for Anaheim this season. The Alberta native also won a WHL Championship in 2018-19. Guhle will likely be taken in the first couple rounds like his older brother, so those in dynasty formats will inevitably take notice. However, given his outlook as a conservative, defense-first blueliner with modest offensive flair, Guhle may not make much of a fantasy impact for quite some time.