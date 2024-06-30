Yamamoto wasn't issued a qualifying offer by Seattle on Sunday, per PuckPedia, making the 25-year-old forward an unrestricted free agent.
Yamamoto will be eligible to test the market when it opens Monday. He produced eight goals, eight assists and 61 shots on net over 59 games during the 2023-24 campaign.
