Utah didn't issue a qualifying offer to Yamamoto on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Yamamoto notched 20 goals and 56 points in 54 regular-season outings with AHL Tucson last campaign. In 12 NHL appearances with Utah in the 2024-25 regular season, he had two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net, four blocked shots and nine hits. Yamamoto is still negotiating a new deal with the Mammoth ahead of free agency, Craig Morgan of Arizona Insider reports.