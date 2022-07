Clague won't receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Clague will hit the open market after notching five points while averaging 16:15 of ice time through 25 appearances with the Canadiens in 2021-22. The 24-year-old defender will almost certainly have to settle for a two-way deal to remain in the NHL in 2022-23.