Kossila signed a two-year contract with Jokerit of the KHL on Tuesday, source reports.
Kossila didn't get into any NHL games this season, but he was highly productive in the minors, racking up seven goals and 29 points through 28 appearances with AHL Toronto. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old forward spend the rest of his playing days overseas.
