Lafranchise will end his playing days to return to his hometown of Edmonton, Michael Fornabaio of Hearts CT News reports.

Following a three-year collegiate career with the University of Alaska- Anchorage, Lafranchise hung around Alaska for three seasons playing with the ECHL Aces. The 30-year-old was never able to earn his way into an NHL appearance, having spent the bulk of his career playing in the AHL, where racked up 10 goals and 67 assists in 235 games.