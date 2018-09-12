Kane Lafranchise: Announces retirement
Lafranchise will end his playing days to return to his hometown of Edmonton, Michael Fornabaio of Hearts CT News reports.
Following a three-year collegiate career with the University of Alaska- Anchorage, Lafranchise hung around Alaska for three seasons playing with the ECHL Aces. The 30-year-old was never able to earn his way into an NHL appearance, having spent the bulk of his career playing in the AHL, where racked up 10 goals and 67 assists in 235 games.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...