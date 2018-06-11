Karel Pilar: Looking beyond playing
Pilar will hang up his skates to focus on becoming an agent.
Pilar just completed his 19th professional season and sixth playing in the Czech Republic. Selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2001 NHL Draft, the blueliner logged 90 games for Toronto, in which he tallied six goals, 24 assists and 42 PIM. After a final stint in the AHL with Chicago in 2007-08, the Prague native split time between the Czech league, the KHL, and the Swedish league.
