Plasek has been placed on unconditional waivers by the Penguins on Wednesday in order to terminate his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Plasek's tenure with the organization didn't last long as he was just acquired via trade from Vancouver on Tuesday. The 23-year-old winger spent all of last season playing in his native Czech Republic for Olomouc HC and likely doesn't want to make the jump to North America. This almost certainly closes the door on Plasek ever playing in the NHL.