Kasimir signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators worth $700,000 at the NHL level on Tuesday.

Kaskisuo spent nearly the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Toronto, compiling a 14-9-2 record while posting a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage. He'll slot into the fourth spot on Nashville's organizational depth chart at netminder, so don't expect to see him in the NHL next season.