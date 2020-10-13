Kasimir signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators worth $700,000 at the NHL level on Tuesday.
Kaskisuo spent nearly the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Toronto, compiling a 14-9-2 record while posting a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage. He'll slot into the fourth spot on Nashville's organizational depth chart at netminder, so don't expect to see him in the NHL next season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Shuffles to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Back up with parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Ushered to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Abandoned by mates in debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Making NHL debut Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Kasimir Kaskisuo: Summoned to The Show•