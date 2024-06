Simontaival's NHL rights expired Saturday and will remain in Finland, per CapFriendly.

Simontaival put together a solid 2023-24 campaign with KalPa, generating 17 goals and 16 helpers in 56 games for the Finnish club. Selected by the Kings in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old winger will be free to sign with any NHL club should he be ready to make the jump to North America in the future.