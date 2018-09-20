Keaton Middleton: Cut from Sharks camp
Middleton was released from his tryout with the Sharks on Wednesday, TSN reports.
There had been some hope on Middleton's part that he'd at least secure a minor-league deal with AHL San Jose, but nothing materialized on that front. The Alberta native has 11 goals and 47 assists through 255 contests with OHL Saginaw, but it remains to be seen when he'll be ready to turn pro.
