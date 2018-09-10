Keaton Middleton: Joining Sharks at camp

Middleton will join San Jose at training camp.

Middleton is unlikely to secure a permanent deal from the club, but will likely be auditioning for a minor-league contract with AHL San Jose. Selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth-round of the 2016 NHL, the blueliner is going to have a hard time cracking the NHL any time soon.

Our Latest Stories