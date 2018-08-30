Keith Aucoin: Hangs up skates
Aucoin announced his retirement after a 17-year career Thursday.
The 39-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2013-14 season, where he appeared in two games with the St. Louis Blues. In his NHL career, the center played for a few different teams and never managed more than 13 points in a campaign. Aucoin had a journeyman's life, appearing in seven leagues across four countries. Now he moves on to the next stage of his life.
