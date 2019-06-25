Appleby didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Jets and will become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Appleby was the odd man out, as Eric Comrie and Mikhail Berdin figures to divide up the goaltending responsibilities with AHL Manitoba. The 24-year-old Appleby may have to consider a move overseas if he wants to continue his professional career, but may not get another taste of NHL action.

