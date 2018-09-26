Ken Appleby: Released from tryout
Appleby was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Jets on Wednesday.
Appleby inked a one-year contract with Winnipeg's AHL affiliate Manitoba, but was given an invite to camp to see if the organization wanted to give him a two-way deal. With nothing materializing, the netminder will spend the year with the Moose on his minor-league deal.
