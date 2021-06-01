Agostino signed a contract with KHL club Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday.

Agostino saw action in one NHL game for the Leafs this season, instead spending the year in the minors where he garnered nine goals and 13 helpers in 22 games with the Marlies. Selected by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft, the 29-year-old winger appeared in 86 NHL contests for the Flames, Blues, Bruins, Canadiens, Devils and Leafs in which he tallied 30 points. The move overseas will likely mark the end of his NHL playing days.