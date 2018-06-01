Agostino, a pending unrestricted free agent, will not be retained by the Bruins, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney told reporters that he'll let Agostino, Paul Postma and Brian Gionta walk as unrestricted free agents this summer. There had been high hopes for Agostino after he led the AHL in scoring and was named MVP in the 2016-17 season, but the emergence of Ryan Donato and Tim Schaller has rendered him expendable. Agostino only appeared in five NHL games in the most recent campaign, so perhaps all he needs is a real chance to shine.