Ryan agreed to terms on a one-year deal with HC Thurgau of the Swiss League on Friday.

Considering Ryan will be playing in a second-tier league, it seem more than likely that the door has closed on him playing in the NHL. The winger was a highly-touted prospect coming out of the OHL (60 points in 62 games), but never lived up to billing after being taken with the 50th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.