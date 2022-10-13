Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Canucks on Nov. 3 for their game against Anaheim.

While it's safe to say he won't play in the game, this will allow him to retire as a member of the Canucks. The decision to coincide his retirement with a contest versus the Ducks likely is intentional. While he logged 597 of his 808 career NHL games with Vancouver, he spent his final three seasons with Anaheim. This will allow him to have both of the teams he played for in attendance before he officially ends his playing days.