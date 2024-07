Connauton signed a two-year, two-way contract with Utah HC on Monday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Connauton had three goals, 18 points and 77 PIM across 61 regular-season contests with AHL Ontario in 2023-24. He'll likely start next season in the minors, but the 34-year-old should be in the conversation for a promotion to Utah in the event of injuries.