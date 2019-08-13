Kevin Dallman: Hanging up skates
Dallman announced his retirement on his Instagram page.
After seven seasons playing in the KHL, Dallman will bring his professional career to a close. Prior to his move overseas, the 38-year-old logged 154 NHL games for Boston, St. Louis and Los Angeles in which he tallied eight goals and 23 assists.
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Bust candidates
Kyle Riley previews a few of the biggest potential busts for 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...